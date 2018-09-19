Aparshakti Khurrana joins the cast of Jabariya Jodi

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana, who was recently lauded for his performance in the horror-comedy Stree, has been cast in a major role in the upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi. Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of pakadwa vivaah in Bihar, wherein grooms are forcibly married off at gun-point. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra as its leading pair. Aparshakti, who will be seen in the role of Parineeti's childhood friend in the film, says, "I play a guy who lives in the same compound as Parineeti.

He is attracted to her, but she likes Sidharth's character. So it is a love triangle between us. The film has a fascinating premise of groom-kidnappings, which is very rampant in Bihar. We are shooting the film in Lucknow. I just flew back to Mumbai for the success party of Stree, after which I will resume shooting for Jabariya Jodi."

Aparshakti is the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The former radio jockey and TV host made his acting debut in the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. He played the role of Rajkummar Rao's best friend in Stree.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi also stars Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and and Chandan Roy. The film, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, is slated for release next year.