My father inspires me a lot: Shahid Kapoor

Published: 19th September 2018 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor and father Pankaj Kapur.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor says he seeks inspiration from his father Pankaj Kapur, and thinks he can never match up to the veteran actor's level.

"My father inspires me a lot. When I was working with him for 'Mausam', I got one of the most important lessons of my life and that was to follow the director's point of view," Shahid said in a statement.

"Dad is a man of few words and when he appreciates me for anything, I feel he has to step a level down as he is extremely brilliant and a great human being. I can never match up to his level," he added.

Shahid opened up about his father when he appeared on Zee TV show "India's Best Dramebaaz" to promote his forthcoming film "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", which will be releasing on September 21.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" tells the story of how people are suffering from corruption in the electricity system. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

On the personal front, Shahid became parent one more time when he and wife Mira welcomed the arrival of their son Zain earlier this month. They already have a two-year-old daughter Misha.

