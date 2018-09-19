Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor celebrates four years of 'Khoobsurat'

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, 'Khoobsurat' also starred Ratna Pathak and Aamir Raza Hussain in pivotal roles.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Celebrating four years of her 2014 comedy-drama 'Khoobsurat', Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has said that the film was truly an 'unforgettable experience' for her.

Reminiscing her character of Mili, a quirky physiotherapist who falls in love with the young prince, played by Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, Sonam shared a 42 seconds clip of the behind the scenes fun and laughter she had while filming.

In the video, the 'Neerja' actor can be seen fooling around with her co-actors Kirron Kher and Fawad Khan as the trio poses for pictures in between the shots on the sets of the film.

'Khoobsurat' revolved around Mili Chakravarty (Sonam) a professional physiotherapist, who works for a royal family, but their cold demeanor troubles her. Soon, she discovers the reason behind their behaviour and falls in love with the young prince, Vikram Singh Rathore (Fawad).

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film also starred Ratna Pathak and Aamir Raza Hussain in pivotal roles.

