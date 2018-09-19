Home Entertainment Hindi

Stardom can add pressure on you: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar said he was humbled by the response the horror-comedy received, though he never gets caught up in numbers game.

Published: 19th September 2018 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao's "Stree" has broken records and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office but the actor says he does not think he has achieved a "star" status in Bollywood.

The actor is on a golden run, especially since 2017, with his film garnering not only audience's love but also box office points.

"I just don't think about stardom, I have never thought about it that way.

I like working, I love my job, and that's what I do.

I can't work under pressure, all these things can add pressure.

For me, it is my job and I strive to do it in the best way possible," Rajkummar told reporters.

The actor was speaking at the success bash of "Stree" last night.

Rajkummar said he was humbled by the response the horror-comedy received, though he never gets caught up in numbers game.

"I don't really think about the box office but I want my films to do well.

I knew that we've made a good film.

However, none of us expected the film to do so well at the box office, and that it is still running everywhere.

It is definitely one of the most profitable films of the year," he added.

When asked about the status of the film's sequel, the actor said, "Just wait for a couple of more months for more details on this.

We are definitely looking at 'Stree 2'.

We should start shooting early next year."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Stree" also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Bollywood Stree

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju