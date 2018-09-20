Ranveer Singh to endorse menswear brand Siyaram's

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh has been roped in to endorse menswear fashion brand Siyarams, which has a legacy of 40 years.

The association of Siyaram Silk Mills Limited and Ranveer Singh, known for his edgy sense of style, comes at a time when the brand is growing rapidly and evolving to make its presence felt in the textile industry.

Ranveer said in a statement: "I've grown up watching the Siyaram's ads so to have been chosen as the ambassador of the brand is quite nostalgic moment for me... I'm really excited that I am a part of the Siyaram family. I have always envisioned it as a brand that inspires people."

The actor said the brand's fabrics are "innovative, have unique designs and high quality which enable an exceptional fit".

According to Ramesh Poddar, Chief Managing Director, Siyaram's, Ranveer has been roped in "given his sheer popularity across demographics" and because "he is a style and youth icon".