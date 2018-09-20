Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh to endorse menswear brand Siyaram's

Actor Ranveer Singh has been roped in to endorse menswear fashion brand Siyarams, which has a legacy of 40 years.

Published: 20th September 2018 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (File|IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh has been roped in to endorse menswear fashion brand Siyarams, which has a legacy of 40 years.

The association of Siyaram Silk Mills Limited and Ranveer Singh, known for his edgy sense of style, comes at a time when the brand is growing rapidly and evolving to make its presence felt in the textile industry.

Ranveer said in a statement: "I've grown up watching the Siyaram's ads so to have been chosen as the ambassador of the brand is quite nostalgic moment for me... I'm really excited that I am a part of the Siyaram family. I have always envisioned it as a brand that inspires people."

The actor said the brand's fabrics are "innovative, have unique designs and high quality which enable an exceptional fit".

According to Ramesh Poddar, Chief Managing Director, Siyaram's, Ranveer has been roped in "given his sheer popularity across demographics" and because "he is a style and youth icon".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranveer Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of Kerala floods
Kerala floods: A look back at the saga of struggle and comeback
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina