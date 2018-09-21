Home Entertainment Hindi

'Dhadak' fame music directors Ajay-Atul to headline Bollywood Music Project 4.0

The first phase of line-up announced includes Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Benny Dayal, Divya Kumar, Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai and Mohammad Irfan.

Ajay-Atul with directpr Ashutosh Gowariker for 'Panipat'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's music sensation Ajay-Atul, whose music for "Dhadak" has topped charts, will headline the first day of the two-day Bollywood music festival, Hungama Bollywood Music Project 4.0, to be held next month.

Presented by 'koda Auto', the show is an initiative of Event Capital, a Laqshya Media group company, and Truly Musical, a special events division of TM Talent Management. The fourth edition of the gala is scheduled for October 20-21 at the Jio Gardens, Bandra-Kurla Complex here.

It will have a line-up of over 50 artistes covering over 10 genres ranging from Punjabi to Sufi to rock to indie pop. The first phase of line-up announced includes Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Benny Dayal, Divya Kumar, Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai and Mohammad Irfan.

Deepak Choudhary, Director and Founder, Event Capital, said in a statement: "We started with Bollywood Music Project two years back with the vision of getting the entire Bollywood music community together, to design the largest festival in this space.

"Seeing thousands of Bollywood music fans and hundreds of artistes come together for the debut edition in Mumbai in 2016 was an exhilarating experience for us as producers; and returning to Mumbai is like homecoming for us. We are excited to recreate a magical experience for this community with lots of new experiences."

