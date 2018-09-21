Harrdy Sandhu's new song 'Kya Baat Ay' to give 'massive' competition to 'Naah'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Harrdy Sandhu says his upcoming "unique song" titled "Kya Baat Ay" will give massive competition to his 2017 pop hit "Naah".

Harrdy had surprised his fans with his dance moves in "Naah". He promises to showcase more of those in the upcoming video.

Giving a hint of what to expect, Harrdy said in a statement: "This new song is unique, I promise it is something that you have never heard before. The song's hook will definitely stick with listeners. I think this will give 'Naah' a massive competition."

He will be seen romancing a Brazilian model in the video. Conceptualised by Sony Music, the song has been shot in Istanbul.