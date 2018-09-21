Home Entertainment Hindi

It's not about fame, money for 'Girl In The City' actor Rajat Barmecha

Rajat rose to fame with "Udaan", and has been receiving appreciation for his character Kartik in Bindass Originals' series "Girl In The City".

Published: 21st September 2018 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rajat Barmecha

Actor Rajat Barmecha (Photo | Rajat Barmecha Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Udaan" actor Rajat Barmecha says he is more bothered about doing quality work rather than earning fame and money.

Rajat rose to fame with "Udaan", and has been receiving appreciation for his character Kartik in Bindass Originals' series "Girl In The City".

"I was always inclined towards acting. My brother and I always read the entertainment section in the papers because it was always about name, fame and money then," Rajat said in a statement to IANS.

"It was only after I met Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane when I did 'Udaan' with them, there was this entire new world which opened to me in terms of cinema. I fell in love with that world. So, today for me, it's not about name, fame and money, it's about the quality content and creative side of it," he added.

Rajat has explored different mediums, and feels no medium is a threat to another.

(L-R) "Girl in the City" co-stars Swati Vatssa, Mithila Palkar, Rajat Barmecha. (Photo | Facebook)

"No medium is a threat to another medium as the audiences are different for both the mediums. The people who are watching TV, especially in the interiors, I wouldn't expect them to watch a web series. Digital and TV have their set audience and they will watch what attracts them.

"I do feel digital is getting better every day with quality content and the way it is being produced. I wouldn't mind doing web series if I get to play interesting characters like Kartik in 'Girl in the City'," added the "Shaitan" actor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajat Barmecha Girl In The City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro