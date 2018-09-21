It's not about fame, money for 'Girl In The City' actor Rajat Barmecha

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Udaan" actor Rajat Barmecha says he is more bothered about doing quality work rather than earning fame and money.

Rajat rose to fame with "Udaan", and has been receiving appreciation for his character Kartik in Bindass Originals' series "Girl In The City".

"I was always inclined towards acting. My brother and I always read the entertainment section in the papers because it was always about name, fame and money then," Rajat said in a statement to IANS.

"It was only after I met Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane when I did 'Udaan' with them, there was this entire new world which opened to me in terms of cinema. I fell in love with that world. So, today for me, it's not about name, fame and money, it's about the quality content and creative side of it," he added.

Rajat has explored different mediums, and feels no medium is a threat to another.

(L-R) "Girl in the City" co-stars Swati Vatssa , Mithila Palkar, Rajat Barmecha. (Photo | Facebook)

"No medium is a threat to another medium as the audiences are different for both the mediums. The people who are watching TV, especially in the interiors, I wouldn't expect them to watch a web series. Digital and TV have their set audience and they will watch what attracts them.

"I do feel digital is getting better every day with quality content and the way it is being produced. I wouldn't mind doing web series if I get to play interesting characters like Kartik in 'Girl in the City'," added the "Shaitan" actor.