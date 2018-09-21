Home Entertainment Hindi

John Abraham plays troubled cop in 'Batla House', releases first look

The 45-year-old took to social media to share the poster in which he can be seen wearing the police uniform, but his face is not visible.

Published: 21st September 2018 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 06:53 PM

John Abraham in 'Batla House'. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star John Abraham, who is all set to don the cop's hat in 'Batla House', is teasing the audience with his first look from the flick.

The 45-year-old took to social media to share the poster in which he can be seen wearing the police uniform, but his face is not visible. The name on his badge reads 'Sanjay Kumar'. The image is superimposed with various clippings like 'Controversial Cop', 'Convict Dilshad Ahmed Gets Life Term', among others.

"Every story has two points of view. One WRONG. The other RIGHT. But what if the lines are blurred? Very very blurred!" the 'Parmanu' star wrote alongside.

The film is based on the real-life incident of 'Batla House encounter', officially known as Operation Batla House. The incident took place on September 19, 2008, against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

The movie will be helmed by Nikkhil Advani of 'Airlift' fame and written by Ritesh Shah of 'Pink' fame. Nikkhil had previously directed John in 'Salaam-E-Ishq'.

'Batla House' is touted to go on floors in November.

