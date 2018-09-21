Netflix renews 'Sacred Games' for season two

Home Entertainment Hindi

A scene from Netflix's 'Sacred Games' (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Netflix has officially green lit the hit series "Sacred Games" for a second season.

The thriller series, based on author Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name, features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the first season of the series premiered on Netflix on July 6.

The second season will pick up from Sartaj Singh (Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai, the streaming giant said in a press release.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who played the intriguing Guruji in season one will also be back for the show's sophomore run.

His character plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season, which is scheduled to film in India and locations overseas later this year.

For the second season, Kashyap will continue to direct the story of Siddiqui's Gaitonde, while Motwane will be handing over the baton for the shooting of Sartaj Singh's plot to "Masaan" helmer Neeraj Ghaywan.

Motwane and Varun Grover will continue their roles of being the showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

"We've been thrilled by the response to Sacred Games from fans worldwide, and especially in India, to this high quality production.

It's incredibly exciting for us to take the story of Sacred Games forward and open a new chapter in the series with its second season," said Erik Barmack, vice president, international originals at Netflix.

"Sacred Games" is the first of eight Indian series that Netflix has commissioned.

Upon its debut, the show received positive reviews from critics, mainly for the performance of its lead actor.

