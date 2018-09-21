Yash Raj Films presents Katrina Kaif as Suraiyya in 'Thugs of Hindostan'

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Yash Raj Films 'Thugs of Hindostan' is the biggest visual spectacle hitting the big screen this Diwali.

It boasts of a larger than life, never seen before action extravaganza and an incredible casting coup that brings together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time.

In keeping with the innovative marketing move to introduce the primary characters of the film through motion posters, YRF on Friday unveiled Katrina Kaif in her hottest desi avatar to date.

She plays the role of an outrageously beautiful performer Suraiyya in 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

Suraiyya is the most gorgeous girl in British India who makes every man go weak in their knees.

She is the best dancer of the country that people throng to watch.

With a casting that also comprises Fatima Sana Shaikh as the daredevil Zafira, 'Thugs of Hindostan' is the most anticipated film releasing this Diwali.

The film is set to treat audiences across age groups with the biggest jaw-dropping action sequences seen by audiences on screen to date.

With its edge-of-the-seat thrills and an epic adventure and war on the seas, the film is set to light up this Diwali.

'Thugs of Hindostan' is set to release on November 8.