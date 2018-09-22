Home Entertainment Hindi

I get restless when audience is unhappy: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty says his aim is to provide entertainment to the people and he wants them to enjoy his films, irrespective of what the critics are saying.​

Published: 22nd September 2018 02:27 PM

Rohit Shetty | Instagram

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty, one of the most successful commercial directors of the Hindi film industry, says love and acceptance of the audience motivates him to give his best to every project.

The director said his aim is to provide entertainment to the people and he wants them to enjoy his films, irrespective of what the critics are saying.

"I think of the audience, especially my family audience, while writing or making or editing a film.

I want them to enjoy my films. I am happier when the audience is happy. When they are laughing and cheering.

"It gives me high and happiness. If a person goes to watch a film, he puts 10 per cent of his earning in it. So I should see to it that they are entertained. When the audience is not happy, I feel restless," Rohit told reporters here Friday at the Jagran Cinema Summit.

The director said whenever his film releases, his team goes to the theatres to gauge the audience's reaction.

"For me personally, after my film releases we have a team that goes to check and understand the reaction of the audience. I feel there has to be a reality check. I have a team who have been working with me for years and there is an emotional bond that we share. I consider and think over the suggestions that they give."

Rohit believes with time cinema has changed and a filmmaker should not be worried as to what works and what does not with the audiences.

"Cinema was always changing and developing when Manmohan Desai was making 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. There was Hrishikesh Mukherjee making 'Milli'. Earlier it was commercial and parallel or art film and today it is multiplex kind of film. A good film is a good film and a bad film is bad."

He also shared if he ever decides to make a biopic, it will be on Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"If I ever have to make a film then it will be on Shivaji. It needs lot of money," he said.

Talking about trend of biopics in the film industry, Rohit added, "Trend keeps coming and changing and if the audience is liking it then there is no harm in making a film in that space."

The director believes that his frequent collaborator Ajay Devgn has a big role in his success as a filmmaker.

The two have worked together on "Golmaal" and "Singham" series, "Zameen", "Bol Bachchan".

"We met once or twice on sets before Ajay's 'Phool Aur Kante' came and then we started working together. He started his own company and told me to work with him," he said.

"When I started I knew I don't need to struggle as Ajay is there. My first film happened because of Ajay and it did not work and he stood by me. And when we were doing 'Golmaal', industry people were like 'Action director and actor known for action are making a comedy'. But Ajay has always stood by me. I am what I am because of him," he added.

Rohit Shetty

