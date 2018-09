By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukimi have welcomed a baby girl, their first child together.

The 36-year-old actor announced the good news on Twitter and also shared that they have named their little one, Nurvi.

"Rukmini and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated. Both mother and daughter are well by the Grace of God," Neil tweeted.

The couple tied the knot last year on February 9.