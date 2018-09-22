Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive for Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's engagement bash in Italy's Lake Como

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Many celebs on Friday attended Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's engagement bash in Italy.

The Ambani family is hosting a three-day extravaganza to celebrate the engagement of Isha with Anand Piramal in picturesque Lake Como, in northern Italy on the lap of Alps.

The list of guests included Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas, along with Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, among others.

Social media is abuzz with the pictures of the newly engaged couple, Priyanka and Nick. The two looked stunning in traditional Manish Malhotra attire.

Bollywood's Mr. India, Anil Kapoor also looked dapper as he attended the Ambani bash. He took to social media to share a picture from the event.

Isha and Anand are reportedly set to tie the knot in December this year. Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's most admired real estate companies. Earlier this year, he proposed to his long-time friend Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar.

Isha and Anand have been long-time friends and the families have known each other for over four decades. Anand holds a Masters in Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

The 25-year-old is currently executive director at Piramal Group. He is also the founder of Piramal Realty, a real estate company, and Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative which he founded with a vision to facilitate access to affordable healthcare for the common man.

He also has the distinction of serving as the youngest president of the Indian Merchant Chamber — Youth Wing. Anand holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. Piramal Realty was Anand’s second start-up, though both the firms he founded are now part of the $4 billion family-run Piramal Group.

Isha Ambani is on the board of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University and will be completing her Masters in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford.

Earlier in June, Isha's twin brother Akash got engaged to Shloka Mehta in a star-studded bash in Mumbai.

