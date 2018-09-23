Home Entertainment Hindi

Ekta Kapoor thankful to original team of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

"Kasautii Zindagii Kay" ran for seven long years and starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy. Urvashi Dholakia and Geetanjali Tikekar played the main antagonists. 

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the new 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor is excited to begin another chapter of love saga "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" on the small screen, but says she will always cherish the contribution of the team behind the first part.

"As I indulge in nostalgia and start a new chapter of love, it's time to say thank you," Ekta tweeted on Saturday. 

"Kasautii Zindagii Kay" ran for seven long years and starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan and Ronit Roy. Urvashi Dholakia and Geetanjali Tikekar played the main antagonists. 

"Shweta, Ronit Roy, Cezanne Khan, Urvashi...There will always be a place in my heart for the originals. Even the original writers and creatives -- Rajubhai, Dhiraj, Mahesh, Doris, Tanu and Nivedita." 

The show became the third longest running entertainer on the Indian small screen after "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii". 

The reboot will premiere on StarPlus on September 25.


 

