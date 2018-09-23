Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi cremated

Her younger brother, Dev Lajmi performed the last rites at Oshiwara Crematorium amidst a gathering of close friends and family members, including mother Lalita Lajmi.

Published: 23rd September 2018 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Known for making fiery films with women at the core of her stories, Kalpana Lajmi's filmography boasts of movies like 'Ek Pal', 'Rudaali', 'Daman', 'Darmiyaan' and 'Chingaari' (2006), her last directorial.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Critically-acclaimed director-writer Kalpana Lajmi was cremated Sunday in the presence of family, friends and loved ones.

Lajmi, who was suffering from chronic kidney disease and liver failure, passed away Sunday morning.

She was 64.

Her younger brother, Dev Lajmi performed the last rites at Oshiwara Crematorium amidst a gathering of close friends and family members, including mother Lalita Lajmi.

From the Hindi film industry, actors Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan and director Shyam Benegal, who is also Lajmi's uncle, paid their last respects to the filmmaker.

Razdan, who was among the first ones to arrive, got emotional when the pyre was lit.

A wreath was sent by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to pay respects to Lajmi.

Lajmi debuted as an assistant director under renowned film director Shyam Benegal, who was also her uncle.

She went on to work as an assistant costume designer in Benegal's "Bhumika: The Role" (1977), starring Smita Patil, Amol Palekar and Naseeruddin Shah, among others.

Lajmi made her directorial debut with the documentary, "D.G.Movie Pioneer" in 1978.

Known for making fiery films with women at the core of her stories, Kalpana Lajmi's filmography boasts of movies like "Ek Pal", "Rudaali", "Daman", "Darmiyaan" and "Chingaari" (2006), her last directorial.

"Rudaali" (1993) featuring Dimple Kapadia in the lead was India's official entry for Best Foreign Language film at the 66th Academy Awards.

It also went on to win three National Film Awards, including Best Actress for Kapadia, Best Art Direction for Samir Chanda and Best Costume Design for Simple Kapadia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalpana Lajmi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival