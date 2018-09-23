Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan on weaving a tale of love and livelihood

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

Anushka Sharma’s first appearance of the year was of an evil witch in Pari, while Varun Dhawan’s was an intense character in romantic-drama October. After delivering best of their performances, both the actors are here again with a journey from being unemployed to self-employed. The duo that will be seen essaying the role of a village couple in Yash Raj Films production Sui Dhaaga fights all odds to lead a successful life.

The second directorial venture of Sharat Katariya, after Dum Laga Ke Haisha, centres around the ‘Make in India’ campaign and is set in the heartland of India. Varun, who has of late been experimenting with films such as Badlapur and October, will be seen in yet another experimental role in the film. “It’s a commercial family film that gives strong messages to the viewers. It’s a fast-paced film filled with comedy, action and drama.”

Anushka, who was last seen in Sanju, says, “The film creates an awareness about the weavers in India. But it is more about aspiration and inspiration. It is about issues that people in small towns face. Our characters in the film fight against all odds when they face such situations and that can be an inspiration for thousands of people. I don’t know if it will bring revolution but I am sure that it will shed light on issues of these people.”

The actors have gone across India promoting the weavers of the country and their plight. “For me, more than anything else, it was dignity of labour that touched my heart and I wanted to do the film for this very reason. I have tried my best in terms of creating awareness and I am sure as an artist, it has certainly crated a buzz,” adds Anushka.

On the comments that the film is a promotional campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, Varun says, “People of India are very skilled. And our Prime Minister has made people aware of them. We have made a film that supports the weavers of India so that they can earn money. I am sure people will connect to it and watch it either way.”

The role was an altogether different experience for Varun because he had to master the art of stitching on a sewing machine for the role, and it was equally challenging for Anushka for she had to brush her skills in embroidery.

“I took lessons from Noorbhai the tailor who works at Yash Raj. He taught me how to take measurements and sew on the machine. Otherwise my role is very comic. This film has a strong message and identification will be strong with the film. My relationship with my father is different in the movie and people are going to love it,” says Varun. About learning a new art, Anushka says, “In school, we had craft classes but I never used to pay attention and would run away to play. Here I had to learn a lot of embroidery styles. My mom is very talented and she would stitch clothes to make money. I used to feel that other children could wear expensive clothes but we couldn’t afford. But now I understand her situation. Those observations helped me do my role better. Slowly, I started enjoying it. It felt soothing and therapeutic. I used to make pouches for them. I learnt different forms of embroidery such as cross stitch, kantha work, back stitch, making flowers and french knots.”

Anushka believes that she is a lot like Mamta, her character in the film. “When I heard Mamta’s character, I thought how I will play the role but there is one thing that I could relate to is her quiet confidence. It’s not loud and she does not show what she can do. That’s how you get strength and courage, and take risks. That’s why I could risk doing such roles. Mamta always tries to do the right things. I have never promoted wrong things.”

Varun’s character in the film is named Mauji. He says, “Mauji has been depicted as good for nothing in the film. But he overcomes everything and that is what the film is about. There is a lot of drama too.”

Meanwhile, Varun will soon announce his next, which will be directed by his father. “It’s going to be a typical David Dhawan film. Then there’s Kalank with Dharma Productions,” he adds.

Anushka so far has not signed any new projects but will soon be seen making a cameo appearance in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.