Ajay Devgn's 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' goes on floors

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn kick-started the shooting of his upcoming action-thriller 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' today.

The 'Golmaal' star will be seen donning the role of the unsung warrior of Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter announcing the same along with a picture in which the 'Singham' star can be seen offering prayers on the sets of the film.

The flick is slated to hit screens on November 22 next year.

Devgn had shared the first look poster of the movie in July last year writing, "He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare."

Apart from 'Taanaji', the 'Golmaal' star is also producing 'Helicopter Eele' which stars his wife and actor Kajol in the lead role. Reinventing the process of parenting, the comedy-drama witnesses Kajol as a single mother and an aspiring singer who joins her son, Vivaan's (played by Riddhi Sen) college to complete her education.

'Helicopter Eela' is scheduled to release on October 12.