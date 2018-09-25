Kubbra Sait excited about 'The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kubbra Sait says courtroom drama "The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati" will be "hard-hitting", and she is excited to be a part of the web series.​ Kubbra will play Mamie Ahuja in the ALTBalaji show.

"It's a hard-hitting script based on the Nanavati murder case. Post the success of 'Sacred Games', it's a great opportunity to portray an intricate character yet again in the show and share the screen space with acting stalwarts," Kubbra said in a statement.

"It's my first period drama, so I'm really excited," she added.

Directed by Shashank Shah, it is based on the real-life incident of Naval Officer K.M. Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja. Akshay Kumar's "Rustom" was also inspired from the incident.