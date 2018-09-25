Priyanka Chopra resumes shooting for 'The Sky Is Pink'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Global star Priyanka Chopra has resumed shooting for her upcoming Bollywood movie 'The Sky is Pink' right after returning from Italy.

The 'Mary Kom' actor recently also shared a glimpse of herself from the movie on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "What is happening here?! #The Sky is Pink".

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a red saree covering her head. Surprisingly, an iron is also put on her head with a towel along with it.

Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under his home banner named Roy Kapur Films. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

The 'Desi' girl recently returned to Mumbai after attending Isha Ambani's engagement ceremony with her fiance Nick Jonas in Italy. It looked like the two had a gala time bonding with the other guests present at the engagement.

Priyanka and Nick officially confirmed their engagement last month with a roka ceremony, followed by a private party in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, Nick celebrated his 26th birthday with his lady love and friends and family at a baseball match. The newly-engaged couple also went on a short trip to Mexico for a day of sightseeing and dining in the seaside town of Cabo San Lucas, before leaving for Guadalajara.