Saif Ali Khan is the cunning Shakun Kothari in 'Baazaar' trailer

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Saif Ali Khan looks dapper as the cunning Gujarati businessman Shakun Kothari in the trailer of 'Baazaar'.

Along with the trailer, fresh posters of the Saif Ali Khan- Radhika Apte starrer was released on Tuesday.

In the poster, Saif who will be playing the role of Shakun Kothari, can be seen in a formal suited avatar as he sits on a chair with the backdrop of live share prices.

Unveiling the same on Twitter, Apte wrote, "Paisa, power, dhanda. Shakun Kothari, loved by some, envied by many, feared by everyone."

"Baazaar" launches Rohan Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra.

The much talked about film also features Chitrangada Singh in a major role and is set against the backdrop of money, power and business and largely based on the Stock market, reportedly, inspired by 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

The crime film is directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh.

The flick is slated to hit screens on October 26 this year.

On the other hand, Saif will also be seen in 'Sacred Games 2' which will have him reprising his role as an honest policeman Sartaj Singh.