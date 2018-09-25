Home Entertainment Hindi

Surprise Potterheads! Hazel Keech says she featured in Harry Potter films

She also said that for each child, the crew had a Polaroid to make sure that the hair and makeup were exactly the same.

Published: 25th September 2018 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Hazel Keeche. (Photo: Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech revealed that she was a part of three Harry Potter movies as a child artist, before making her debut in Bollywood.

In a recent chat show, the star mentioned her stints in the Harry Potter series, and also touched upon a number of other subjects, including her romance with Yuvraj, her career and her journey post marriage.

Talking about her adventures, Hazel revealed that she had previously worked in three Harry Potter movies as a child artist where she played the role of a Hogwarts student, namely in ' Harry Potter & the Philosopher's Stone', 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' and 'Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban'.

She also said that for each child, the crew had a Polaroid to make sure that the hair and makeup were exactly the same.

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's 'BodyGuard', married the ace cricketer in 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hazel Keech Harry Potter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India considers Madiba as its own: External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj at UNGA
Anti-Pakistan protests staged outside UN headquarters
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?