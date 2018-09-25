Surprise Potterheads! Hazel Keech says she featured in Harry Potter films

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech revealed that she was a part of three Harry Potter movies as a child artist, before making her debut in Bollywood.

In a recent chat show, the star mentioned her stints in the Harry Potter series, and also touched upon a number of other subjects, including her romance with Yuvraj, her career and her journey post marriage.

Talking about her adventures, Hazel revealed that she had previously worked in three Harry Potter movies as a child artist where she played the role of a Hogwarts student, namely in ' Harry Potter & the Philosopher's Stone', 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' and 'Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban'.

She also said that for each child, the crew had a Polaroid to make sure that the hair and makeup were exactly the same.

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's 'BodyGuard', married the ace cricketer in 2016.