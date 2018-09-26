Alia Bhatt says 'Brahmastra' will take cinema to next level

By PTI

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt said her upcoming fantasy-adventure trilogy "Brahamastra" will be a step ahead in terms of filmmaking.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the series is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

"We are very excited for the film. It is a step ahead. This will take cinema to another level. I am excited for next year," Alia told reporters at an event on Tuesday.

The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and will see Ranbir Kapoor playing a character with special powers.

Alia will also be seen working with father Mahesh Bhatt in "Sadak 2", which co-stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Talking about collaborating with Bhatt for the first time, the actor said, "It's beautiful, it's amazing.

It's a dream come true.

"My father is directing me. One can't ask for anything better. It's going to be very special," she said.

While first part of "Brahmastra" is slated to be released on August 15 next year, "Sadak 2" will hit the screens March 25, 2020.