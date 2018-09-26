Home Entertainment Hindi

‘Explored everything from Indian classical to London’s underground music for Namaste England’

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Namaste England is a romantic comedy shot across Punjab, Paris, Brussels and London.

Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Badshah in a song from 'Namaste England'

By Express News Service

Up-and-coming composer Mannan Shaah has combined Indian classical music with pop influences in his upcoming film, Namaste England. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is a sequel to Namestey London (2007). Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Namaste England is a romantic comedy shot across Punjab, Paris, Brussels and London.

“We needed an earthy soundtrack for the Punjab portions of the film. I have blended Indian classical and folk compositions with pop elements and live instruments. I recorded a 32-piece orchestra with The Chennai Strings for both songs and background music. We also explored London’s underground music in the film,” Mannan tells us.

The lyrics of Namaste England have been penned by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. “It was a dream-come-true for me to collaborate with Javed sir. Seven years back, we had worked on a song which never made it to a film. It was a romantic track. We reworked it and used it for Nameste England. Vipul Shah loved the song and locked it for a special sequence,” the composer adds.

About his musical influences, Mannan says, “I am a student of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. I trained under him for seven years. Among contemporary composers, I’ve assisted Pritam for two years, who is an amazing artist. I am a big fan of AR Rahman’s early compositions, which I think are magical. Internationally, I love Michael Jackson’s music. I also admire Adele.”

