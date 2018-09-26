Home Entertainment Hindi

Leena Yadav excited about Netflix acquiring Rishi Kapoor starrer 'Rajma Chawal'

"Rajma Chawal", starring Rishi Kapoor, Amyra Dastur and Aniruddh Tanwar, will be available on Netflix worldwide on November 30. It will premiere at the British Film Institute's London Film Festival

Published: 26th September 2018 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Leena Yadav | IANS

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Leena Yadav is happy that Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights of her project "Rajma Chawal" as it will take the story to a global audience.

"Rajma Chawal", starring Rishi Kapoor, Amyra Dastur and Aniruddh Tanwar, will be available on Netflix worldwide on November 30. It will premiere at the British Film Institute's (BFI) London Film Festival in October.

"The father-son dynamic is a universal human theme, and Netflix, with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with rich and resonant stories, was the ideal partner for us," Leena said in a statement.

"Being on Netflix invites the whole world into the lives of a family in Chandni Chowk, and we are excited to bring the tumult, colour and vitality of both the family and the area to newer audiences," she added.

Set in the chaotic, vibrant Chandni Chowk area in Delhi, "Rajma Chawal" captures the relationship between a father attempting to reconnect with his estranged son through social media, a new world for him.

The film is expected to be an emotional roller-coaster, interspersing grief and the pressure of family expectations with humour, compassion and love. Rishi plays the role of Raj Mathur, the father.

Swati Shetty, Director, International Originals and Acquisitions, Netflix, said: "'Rajma Chawal' takes the viewer along the highs and lows of of family dynamics, and we hope members around the world will relate to the story and its multi-dimensional characters."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Leena Yadav Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours