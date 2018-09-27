Home Entertainment Hindi

No pain, all gain

The film’s trailer, which was released on August 17, was particularly praised for revitalising the action-comedy genre with freshness and a mock-slapstick tone.  

Published: 27th September 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Congenital insensitivity to pain meets martial arts B-film? In Vasan Bala’s upcoming film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (MKDNH), debutant Abhimanyu Dassani plays the readily wacky character of Surya, a self-proclaimed superhero who — as the title makes clear — feels no pain. Son of Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree, the 28-year-old newbie had auditioned for his debut role “for fun”, having no clue he’d be selected for the part. At the recently concluded 43rd Toronto International Film Festival, MKDNH won the People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award — a first for an Indian film. The film’s trailer, which was released on August 17, was particularly praised for revitalising the action-comedy genre with freshness and a mock-slapstick tone.  

Speaking about his early life and how films “happened” to him, Abhimanyu says, “I grew up in Mumbai. In school, I took part in dramatics but it was nothing major. I was more interested in business — I studied marketing and finance, and created my own startups, including an event management company, a football turf, a scrap metal business and a sweet-corn import chain. In 2010, just to get some experience, I assisted director Rohan Sippy on Dum Maaro Dum, which marked my initiation into films. I later attended a three-month filmmaking course at New York Film Academy and also studied method acting at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.”

In 2016, as part of his experimental business ventures, Abhimanyu had started a martial arts school in Mumbai when his academy received a casting call for MKDNH. Instead of sending out his students, Abhimanyu auditioned for the role himself and got selected after a gruelling, month-long process. What excited him most about the project, the actor reveals, was the underlying philosophy of the film. “MKDNH is heavily influenced by the B-grade action films of the world. My character, Surya, has grown up on those films and wants to adapt their philosophy into real life. I watched a lot of kung fu films to get into his head. We all have a six-year-old inside us who still thinks he is a superhero. Surya is a manifestation of that guy.”

Recalling his prep process for the action-heavy role, Abhimanyu says, “Fortunately for me, the film kept getting postponed. So I got the time to practise martial arts for three hours in the mornings and evenings. In between, I did swimming, meditation and studied biology. I trained in mixed martial arts, taekwondo, boxing, gymnastics and some lathi-work. There was also a lot of body-weight training to get into shape.”
 Asked about the sort of films he would like to explore in the future, the debutant replies, “Honesty is what attracts me, whether it’s in world cinema or mainstream Hindi cinema. For instance, Vicky Donor is a very honest film, and so is Munna Bhai MBBS or Vaastav. As long as your work is real and heartfelt, people will accept and appreciate you. Genres don’t matter.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Abhimanyu Dassani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours