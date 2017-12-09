Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan are Godparents to Karan Johar's kids

 Filmmaker Karan Johar says his friends Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Godparents to his children Roohi and Yash.

Published: 27th September 2018 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Director Karan Johar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar says his friends Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Godparents to his children Roohi and Yash.

Karan became a father to twins via surrogacy last year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And a new friendship begins....#yash #roohi #taimur

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

During an episode of his show "Calling Karan" season 2, Karan was asked who would he like to choose to be Godparents to his children, read a statement.

Karan said: "Shah Rukh and Gauri are the Godparents to my twins."

Karan shares a strong bond with the actor and his wife.

"Calling Karan" is one of the shows of Ishq 104.8 FM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Salman Khan: 'Loveratri' was a lovely title
Gallery
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others