Tiger Shroff urges fans not to do anything silly after two fans run away from home to meet him

By IANS

MUMBAI: Two die-hard fans of actor Tiger Shroff had run away from their homes to meet their hero. Tiger has expressed his concern for the boys and advised them never to repeat anything like that again.

"I can only urge them not to do anything they would regret later," he said.

The boys who had left their homes in Agra have since been sent back by the police, but when Tiger came to know of the misadventure, he said: "I'm deeply perturbed by this extravagant show of affection. Instead of feeling flattered, I am deeply troubled.

"I've seen fans do crazy things for their favourite actors. My dad (Jackie Shroff) had some real crazy fan experiences. Now when I get this kind of love I accept the warm affection humbly but I reject the drastic ways of showing them.

"So it is a very mixed feeling for me. While I am happy to receive so much love and affection, I am very disturbed that the two boys ran away from their homes just to meet me. Imagine what trauma their families or caretakers must have gone through. This is just not done."

Tiger feels there must be easier ways for fans to meet their favourite stars -- "like (Amitabh) Bachchan Saab, who religiously interacts with his fans every Sunday".

"Of course I don't even think of myself as a star. But what do I do with these beautiful people who think I am a star?," Tiger said.