Ariana Grande cancels 'Saturday Night Live' appearance for 'emotional reasons'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer Ariana Grande has dropped out of the 'Saturday Night Live' season 44 premiere, citing emotional reasons.

Creator Lorne Michaels has revealed that Kanye West was then tapped to replace Grande, reports The Hollywood Reporter. "We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago. and then Kanye stepped up so he will be there," Michaels said.

West is set to perform on Saturday, with 'Star Wars' actor Adam Driver serving as the show's host.

Meanwhile, Grande is continuing to recover from the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died earlier this month from a suspected drug overdose. The 25-year-old on Friday took to Twitter to share with her fans she was having "a tough month". "Can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls.," she wrote. She later added that she was "so tired."