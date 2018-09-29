Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm extremely proud of 'Manikarnika': Kangana Ranaut

The teaser of "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi", which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai, will be released on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Published: 29th September 2018 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. (Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut says she is proud of "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", and is looking forward to its release.

"I am extremely proud of this film, portraying a character who empowers and inspires. We have put in our heart, blood and sweat into making this film," Kangana said in a statement.

'Manikarnika...' will make each and every Indian proud. I am quite ecstatic to showcase the teaser to everyone on this special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti."

Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

Jain said: "The film captures different facets of Rani Laxmibai, who was not only one of the greatest warriors, but also an outstanding human being whose courage resonates with people even today."

To which, Shariq Patel, CEO Zee Studios, added: "The film celebrates and salutes the extraordinary journey of India's fiercest warrior queen."

The movie has been in the midst of a controversy ever since the news of Kangana stepping in behind the camera to direct patchwork emerged.

Actor Sonu Sood has walked out of the film owing to his professional commitment towards "Simmba". However, Kangana hit back at him, claiming he left the movie as he "refused to work under a woman director".

On his part, Sonu has denied this.

Now, actress Swati Semwal has also quit the project as she was unsure if her role would have been substantial enough following Sonu's exit from the movie.

