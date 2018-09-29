Home Entertainment Hindi

Mumbai Police's savage tweet on 'Thugs of Hindostan'

On tweet at a time, Mumbai police has always aced the meme game while conveying an important social message at the same time.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai police on Saturday posted a tweet using a dialogue from the Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film.

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: Mumbai police's latest tweet on 'Thugs of Hindostan' will leave you in splits.

Adding to their kitty of witty social media posts, the Mumbai police on Saturday posted a tweet using a dialogue from the Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film and made it very clear that there is 'No place for Thugs in Mumbai'.

On tweet at a time, Mumbai police has always aced the meme game while conveying an important social message at the same time.

Here are some of the tweets from the handle,

The time Mumbai police used Captain Marvel, rather "Captain Mumbaikar", to urge the people of Mumbai to build a safer Mumbai. "Together, WE can build a safer Mumbai. We need you, Captain Mumbaikar. #MarvelOfACity," the tweet read.

ALSO READ | Game of Thrones' Jon Snow ‘stars’ in Bengaluru Police’s latest popular social media campaign

Taking a jibe at those who support legalisation of drug use, Mumbai police posted a meme using a still from Rajnikanth's 'Robot'.

Advising the social media users to use the platform with responsibility, Mumbai police tweeted a meme captioned, "Be the shepherd, not the vengeance! #CyberBullyingNotAFiction #SayNoToCyberBullying"

Negating drunk driving, Mumbai police shared a meme captioned, "Hope you too have that friend in your group tonight who says #YouDrinkIDrive #DontDrinkAndDrive

Mumbai Police clearly believes in conveying serious messages paired with a little bit of humour. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai police Thugs Of Hindostan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
All successful fighters come from slums: Mike Tyson
Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel touch new heights
Gallery
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead
India beat Bangladesh by three wickets to win their seventh Asia Cup title in a pulsating last-ball finish. (Photo | AP)
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma's men lift Asia Cup 2018 after close-fought final