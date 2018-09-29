Vicky Kaushal splendid as resolute Army officer in 'Uri' trailer

By Online Desk

The trailer of 'Uri' was released by RSVP Movies on Thursday and from the opening scene till the very end, its nothing but totally riveting, packed with intense drama and action.

Directed by Aditya Dhar the movie is based on the retaliatory surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC).

The move by the Indian army was following the killings of 19 Indian army men at Uri base camp in Kashmir on 18 September 2016 by Pakistani militants.

Vicky Kaushal who is on a roll this year with films like Sanju, Raazi and Manmarziyaan, is playing the role of an army officer and looks veracious in the trailer. With the intense training that he underwent for the role he seems befitting for it and very convincing.

“I am training for five hours every day. Then there is three to four hours of military training, you get to enhance your stamina, go through obstacle training, you are slithering. I am receiving gun training right now,” the actor had told PTI.

Stated as the 'defining moment' the description with the trailer says, "A defining moment in India’s military history. A moment that paved a path to a new, stronger India. Presenting the official teaser of URI."

The trailer seems to have struck the right cords with the audience and now has left them wanting for more.

The movie is set to release on 11 January 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)