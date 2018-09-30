Home Entertainment Hindi

Excited to work with Jacqueline in 'Kirik Party' Hindi remake: Actor Kartik Aaryan

"Kirik Party", which released in 2016, chronicles the journey of engineering students.

Published: 30th September 2018 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan | Instagram

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan says he is excited to work with Jacqueline Fernandez in the Hindi remake of Kannada film "Kirik Party".

Kartik interacted with the media at the launch of Mufti Autumn Winter Collection 2018 here on Saturday.

On his upcoming project, Kartik said: "I have finished shooting of 'Luka Chuppi' in which I am working with Kriti Sanon and it has been directed by Laxman Utekar sir who has been a big Director of Photography, and it is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

"After that, I am very excited to work with Jacqueline in Hindi remake of Kannada film 'Kirik Party'."

A few days back, Kartik was shooting for "Luka Chuppi" in his hometown Gwalior. He uploaded on Instagram video in which the crowd went crazy seeing him.

Recalling the experience, Kartik said: "I was shooting for 'Luka Chuppi' in my hometown Gwalior that time. I felt like life has come to full circle because that's where I dreamt of becoming an actor.

"The kind of reaction and love people of Gwalior showered upon me while shooting for the film was out of this world. It feels really happy to shoot for a film in your own hometown."

It has been a special year for Kartik.

"Being a part of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' has been a life-changing experience for me and hopefully, I want to keep working hard in future as well."

Recently, actress Tanushree Dutta made an allegation that veteran actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on a film's set a decade ago.

Asked if it's correct on the part of Tanushree to come out in the open to talk about the incident which happened ten years ago, Kartik said: "If something wrong is happening in the society then as a youngster, I also believe that people should voice their opinions.

"But again I think concerned agencies need to investigate the matter to find out that whether it has really happened or not and that's when other people can form their opinion on that otherwise it is not correct to comment on anything."

