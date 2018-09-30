Nitesh Tiwari's next 'Chhichhore' goes on floors

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Dangal" famed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's next directorial titled "Chhichhore" went on floors on Sunday.

Calling it a special day, Tiwari tweeted: "Today is a special day as the shooting of my next film 'Chhichhore' starts. Thank you Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Hindi for joining me in this new and exciting journey."

The film will be produced by Nadiadwala and will be presented by Fox Star Hindi.

A tweet from the official Twitter account of the Nadiadwala Grandson read: "Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Chhichhore' directed by 'Dangal' fame, Nitesh Tiwari and presented by Fox Star Hindi goes on floors today!"

Details related to the film are still under wraps.