Saqib Saleem to play Mohinder Amarnath in film on 1983 cricket World Cup

Saqib Saleem, to be seen next in a film on 1983 cricket World Cup, says being part of the sports drama is a dream come true moment for him.

Published: 01st April 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem (Photo | Saqib Saleem Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Saqib Saleem, to be seen next in a film on 1983 cricket World Cup, says being part of the sports drama is a dream come true moment for him.

The actor will essay the role of cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in the film.

"I am excited and looking forward to the shooting of the film because I was a cricketer in my childhood. For me, to be part of a film that's celebrating the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 World Cup is a dream come true moment for me," Saqib said.

He was interacting with the media at Elle India Graduates Awards 2019, here on Saturday.

"We did the look test the other day and that time, we wore Indian cricket team's blazer. It felt very different. It felt like all of us were going to spend the next six months together and there was something special that was going to come out of it. I am very hopeful and excited to start this journey," he said.

Saqib was sporting a moustache at the event.

Asked whether the look was for the film, he said: "We are working on it. We had multiple look tests. We are figuring out what kind of look I will have in the film. In the next one week, we will finalise definite look for my character in the film."

