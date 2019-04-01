Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK takes hours to dress up, says Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan says her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan takes hours to dress up whenever they are stepping out for a party.

Published: 01st April 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Celebrity interior designer and producer Gauri Khan says her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan takes hours to dress up whenever they are stepping out for a party.

Shah Rukh and Gauri won the Most Stylish Couple Award here at an event. She later took to Instagram to celebrate the win. She shared her favourite moments from the award night and treated fans to a "little secret" about the "Chennai Express" star.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan says end of one story is the beginning of another

On who takes longer to get dressed for an event, she said in her acceptance speech: "For someone who's claiming that he has got nothing to do with style, I just have to tell you a little secret - whenever we are going out or stepping out for a party, I am usually out in 20 mins, ready and perfectly on time, and he takes may be two or three hours."

She added: "So, tonight I made a special effort and I took two-three hours and I think he took six."

Before Gauri could go on, SRK quickly took the microphone and said: "And I think you are looking very stunning!"

Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991 and the couple are parents to three children - Abram, Suhana and Aryan.

