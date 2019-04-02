Home Entertainment Hindi

Soha Ali Khan says daughter Inaaya very naughty, active kid

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu's daughter Inaaya is netizen's favourite kid just like her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan.

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Soha Ali Khan says her two-year-old adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is very naughty and active kid, and she feels her daughter is very similar to her actor husband Kunal Khemu.

Soha said this on Monday while interacting with the media here at the launch of Classmate Spell Bee Season 11.

ALSO READ: Motherhood is a life-changing experience, says Soha Ali Khan

When asked how Inaaya is growing up as a kid, she said, "I feel every kid has to be naughty. I like active babies and Inaaya is very naughty and active kid. We are still exploring different shades of her personality and I think there is going to be a lot of Kunal (Khemu) in her."

Asked if she is open to experiment on digital platforms, she said: "Yes. I am trying to explore it because its really new and different platform and it provides you interesting content so, I am thinking that now it's the time to get back to the job at hand so, I am reading, thinking and deciding of which show to be a part of and I will announce that really soon."

Sharing her feeling being associated with 11th season of 'Classmate Spell Bee', Soha said: "I sort of clear my work diary to do the show. I like English as a language. I feel scope of English language is increasing day by day. Recently, Indian words like 'chuddies' and 'aiyo' has made it to the Oxford English dictionary so, slowly its becoming Hindi and all other Indian languages are also taking over so, it's very exciting and its constantly evolving."

Soha was last seen onscreen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3".

