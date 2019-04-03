Home Entertainment Hindi

Didn't discuss my role with Shah Rukh: Varun Dhawan on 'Kalank'

Produced by Karan Johar, "Kalank" features an ensemble of Varun, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

Published: 03rd April 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan in Kalank. (Photo | Twitter@VarunDhawan)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan on Wednesday said he was aware that Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice to play the lead in "Kalank" but he did not discuss the project with the superstar after he came onboard.

Produced by Karan Johar, "Kalank" features an ensemble of Varun, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

The romantic-drama originally featured Shah Rukh along with a reported cast of Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Ajay Devgn, among others.

"Honestly, I never spoke to him on how I should approach the role.

WATCH TRAILER:

I was aware that Shah Rukh sir and the other star cast was supposed to do the film.

At that time, Karan was going to direct it and Mr Yash Johar was producing it," Varun told reporters.

The actor said Karan eventually abandoned the idea to direct the film and did not want to revisit the story after his father's death.

Varun was speaking at the trailer launch of the film here.

"Kalank" is helmed by Abhishek Varman and Varun said the director used to be his roommate during "My Name is Khan" when they both served as assistant directors.

"Abhishek had told me how Karan narrated the story to him. At that time, no one would've imagined that he will direct it someday and I will act in it," the actor said.

Varun, however, said he recently met Shah Rukh after the teaser released.

"He had seen the teaser and I had asked him for his opinion. He had some good things to say about that. He was happy too when I told him I applied 'soorma' (cohl).

"He smiled at me and said 'good, you're working hard and doing these roles'. These are roles that will get you closer to the audience'," he said.

"Kalank" is scheduled to release on April 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varun Dhawan Kalank Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp