Kalank trailer out: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur caught in a love triangle?

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank will be released on April 17.

Published: 03rd April 2019 05:17 PM

Kalank will release on April 17. (Photo | Twitter@aliabhatt)

After much anticipation, the makers of Kalank have finally released the trailer. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

Kalank is set against the backdrop of pre-Independent India. It revolves around two main characters, Roop (Alia Bhatt) and Zafar (Varun Dhawan). From what can be deciphered from the trailer, Kalank is a destructive quest for lust and love.

WATCH TRAILER:

The trailer opens with Dev Chaudhary's (Aditya Roy Kapur) wedding to Roop, who is already married to Satya (Sonakshi Sinha).

The trailer unfolds the complicated relationship between Roop and her husband and the moral dilemma she faces.

Madhuri Dixit plays a dancer named Bahar Begum warning everyone with the consequences of an extra-marital affair. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a zamindar who is trying hard to keep his family together.

The grandiose sets and elegant dancers give us the Sanjay Bhansali feel.

Other than the ensemble cast, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Kunal Kemmu also make surprise appearances in the trailer.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, 'Kalank' is all set to release on April 17, 2019.

