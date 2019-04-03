'Naagin' actress Aashka Goradia says sabbatical from fiction TV wasn't planned

Home Entertainment Hindi

Aashka Goradia will play Satrupa, the queen of seven colours, in producer Ekta Kapoor's show 'Dayaan'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Aashka Goradia, who was juggling between hosting and her beauty business, says taking a two-year break from fiction shows wasn't a planned move.

The "Kkusum" actress will play Satrupa, the queen of seven colours, in producer Ekta Kapoor's show "Dayaan".

"The sabbatical from fiction wasn't planned but yes, I wanted to walk down a path I haven't already," Aashka said in a statement.

"With Satrupa, I am getting the opportunity to play seven characters in one. She's the queen of colours and with each colour, comes a different personality yet they are all intertwined to become one.

"Rarely does one get an opportunity as an actor to experiment with so many shades in one hence, Satrupa became mine."

The "Naagin" actress had participated in the dance-based show "Nach Baliye" in 2017.

