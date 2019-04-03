Home Entertainment Hindi

Wait and watch: 'Ghajini' producer Madhu Mantena promises surprises

Mantena, whose tryst with success crested with the Aamir Khan-starrer "Ghajini", is on the verge of announcing his newly revamped production house.

'Ghajini' producer Madhu Mantena

By IANS

MUMBAI: Producer Madhu Mantena has been lying low for almost a year now, after his production house Phantom Films got dissolved. But Mantena is not sitting at home licking his wounds, and is instead working on some projects which he says are worth waiting and watching out for.

A source close to the development said: "Madhu Mantena has been negotiating deals with several prominent filmmakers. The earlier avatar of Mantena's production house was besieged by in-house fighting. Madhu has weeded out all the undesirable elements. He is focusing on getting the best directors to direct for his newly-revamped production house."

Two of Mantena's productions "Super 30", a biopic on the iconic mathematician Anand Kumar, and "83", chronicling the Indian cricket team's triumph at the 1983 World Cup, are in various stages of production/completion.

Mantena has been negotiating with a Hollywood name to do a web series based on the Hindu epic "Ramayan". The series would have some top names playing the main characters.

Also on the anvil is a film based on the life and times of legendary actress Madhubala.

On being contacted, Mantena said: "I am not denying or confirming any of what you have heard. I am in watertight contracts for various collaborations. All I will say at the moment is, wait and watch. I think we have a few surprises in store."

