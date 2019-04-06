Divyendu Sharma’s film Fatafat gathers buzz online

By Express News Service

Mirzapur actor Divyendu Sharma’s ZEE5 original short film, Fatafat, is gathering buzz online. Directed by Parijat Joshi, the 18-minute short stars Divyendu in the role of a jaded call centre employee whose fate turns after he encounters a mysterious salesman on a bus.

Ishteyak Khan, Inderpal Singh, Vijay Kumar Dogra play supporting roles in the film.

“We had a lot of fun shooting this one and we shot the film in just 2 days, which was quite Fatafat but when I saw the film it was like sipping a cold glass of sweet lime juice on a hot Sunday afternoon,” Divyendu said. An alumnus of the FTII, Divyendu made his Bollywood debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama.