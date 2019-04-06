Home Entertainment Hindi

Irrfan Khan back in action, resumes shooting after battle with rare cancer

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. On Wednesday, through Twitter, he thanked everyone for their affection and support.

Published: 06th April 2019 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 12:06 AM

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Irrfan Khan will soon be seen on big screen with his new movie Angrezi Medium. The actor recently got back from London, where he was undergoing medical treatment.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his twitter.

"Irrfan Khan resumes work... #AngreziMedium shooting begins in #Udaipur today [5 April 2019]... Directed by Homi Adajania... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... Will be shot in #Udaipur and #London... #AngreziMedium is the sequel to the smash hit #HindiMedium, but with a new story."

The shooting for the film, directed by Homi Adjania began in Udaipur on Friday and is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.

While the "Maqbool" actor is playing the male protagonist; there is no official confirmation about the female lead.

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

