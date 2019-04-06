Relation between regular Kashmiris and Indian Army is grey: Anshuman Jha

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Anshuman Jha, who plays a pivotal role in "No Fathers in Kashmir", says though he keeps working in independent cinema, he usually does not get enough film offers from mainstream Bollywood.

"Since I have been acting since the age of 13, I have invested a lot of time in independent cinema. Therefore, I could not find out time for feature works. Having said that, I do not get conventional film offers. Most of my work in cinema is of independent films.

"If such interesting films come my way from my favourites like Sriram Raghavan, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap, I will jump at it. But only to get visibility, I cannot be part of a film where I do not like the script," Jha told IANS in an interview.

In Ashvin Kumar's "No Fathers In Kashmir", which released on Friday, Anshuman plays an army officer. He says the relation between Kashmiris and the Indian Army is much more complex than has been projected so far.

"Well, the whole relation between regular Kashmiris and Indian Army is not black and white, it is grey. It is more nuanced and that we did not show in the narrative. The fact is, when crackdown happens, the army goes to every house and searches. After searching in five houses, maybe in the sixth house, they get firearms and the guy that they are looking for, based on the tip-off.

"The next day we read in the newspaper that a militant is caught. We do not ask what happened to the people of those five houses who were grilled in the process... they are angry at the Indian Army. Their anger is justified. But the army is doing their duty, so they are not at fault either."

He said that is what they have tried to show in "No Fathers In Kashmir".

"My character is that of an innocent young army officer who is doing his duty. As I explained, when he faces anger from Kashmiris, that is natural... He is also conflicted in his mind for what is happening in reality. The compassion and warmth is what we all need towards the people of Kashmir to deal with the situation," explained the actor.

Asked about his upcoming projects, Anshuman, who has worked in films like "Fugly", "Pari" and "Mona Darling", said: "I am travelling to New York for the American premiere of the film 'Midnight Delhi', directed by Rakesh Rawat. I am playing a very interesting character in that."

"I will also start shooting for Harish Vyas's next film, which will be announced soon."