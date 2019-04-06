Home Entertainment Hindi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Malaika Arora​ turn muses for Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown has picked Indian stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Malaika Arora as her muses for her maiden India tour this month.

Published: 06th April 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Tamannaa

Actress Tamannaa (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Global make-up legend Bobbi Brown has picked Indian stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Malaika Arora as her muses for her maiden India tour this month.

The 61-year-old is coming to the country for debut edition of the India Makeup Show (IMS), curated by Brothers Incorporated, founded by Rahul Tuljapurkar and Ninad Shah.

She will conduct an IMS Masterclass with Tamannaah as her muse in Mumbai on April 13 and Malaika as her muse in New Delhi on April 20, read a statement.

Three looks -- bridal, evening and editorial -- have been created for the masterclass.

"I have always considered Indians to be naturally beautiful. I was very particular on the person who would play my muse since this is my very first masterclass in India," Bobbi said.

Explaining her decision, she said: "I wanted someone who could seamlessly bring to life the diverse looks I would be showcasing without comprising on her own individuality. Tamannaah happened to be the ideal choice for Mumbai -- she is natural, beautiful and confident and represents the committed spirit of the city that never sleeps.

"Malaika, on the other hand, is a fashionista who is uncompromising when it comes to her style and beauty which somewhere represents the glitzy hustle and bustle of India's capital. I'm certain they both will do full justice to what I wish to present to the Indian audiences."

Tamannaah is elated to be a part of the show with Bobbi.

"Bobbi Brown is a timeless icon and a role model to many young women like me. This is such an honour. In fact, I have excused myself from my film commitments in Baku to make this a reality. I will be spending close to 48 hours on flight to spend those five hours with Bobbi. So you can well imagine my excitement level," she said.

To this, Malaika added: "There are a lot of make-up artists I have associated with, but working with someone as iconic as Bobbi is such an honour, especially when it has always been one of the things I wanted to do in my bucket list. I'm very excited to see how she displays her signature no make-up look on me."

The event will be hosted in Mumbai on April 12 and 13 at Dome and in New Delhi on April 20 at Hotel Pullman.

Tamannaah Bhatia Malaika Arora Bobbi Brown

