WATCH | Will Smith dances to desi tunes of 'Radha'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently posted a video on Instagram, featuring Hollywood actor Will Smith grooving to the desi tunes of 'Radha' from the film 'Student of the Year'.

The Hollywood A-lister looked dapper in a black suit designed by Malhotra.

While the song is from the first instalment of the film, Smith is seen shaking a leg with the new star cast which includes Tiger Shroff, Aditya Seal and debutants Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.

The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra.