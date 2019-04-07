WATCH | Will Smith dances to desi tunes of 'Radha'

NEW DELHI: Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently posted a video on Instagram, featuring Hollywood actor Will Smith grooving to the desi tunes of 'Radha' from the film 'Student of the Year'.
The Hollywood A-lister looked dapper in a black suit designed by Malhotra.
When WILL SMITH dances to #radha #soty #soty2 !!! Check it out!!!! @iTIGERSHROFF #tarasutaria #ananyapandey #adityaseal @punitdmalhotra pic.twitter.com/mZ1O6Qvr1R— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 6, 2019
While the song is from the first instalment of the film, Smith is seen shaking a leg with the new star cast which includes Tiger Shroff, Aditya Seal and debutants Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.
The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra.