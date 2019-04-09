SS Rajamouli is a true artist who understands his audience, says Alia Bhatt

Shilajit Mitra By

Alia Bhatt is set to make her Telugu debut in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, RRR. The big-budget production is headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Alia has been paired opposite Ram Charan in the role of ‘Sita’. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is also a part of the film.

During the promotional rounds of her upcoming film Kalank, we asked Alia about her thoughts on the rise of pan-Indian films. The actor said, “I think it’s great. That’s how it should be. The Indian film industry is the largest filmmaking industry in the world. With so many languages, our country is like a continent, so to speak.

Imagine every regional industry teaming up, the way it started off with Baahubali being presented by Dharma Productions, and now Rajamouli sir is presenting Brahmastra in the South. It just gives a film that many more eyeballs and more of a push.” On her preparations for RRR, Alia added, “I am prepping for it right now. Telugu is a tough language to learn but I am having fun. I think I will be good at it.”

Asked if Rajamouli was a director on her wish list, Alia said, “Yes of course, and not just because of Baahubali. It was certainly a major factor, but I also liked Magadheera and Eega. He has an amazing imagination and his concepts are unique. He is a true artist who really understands his audience.”

Produced on an estimated budget of `400 crore, RRR will be released on July 30, 2020 in 10 Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The film’s Pune schedule was recently called off after Ram Charan sustained a leg injury.