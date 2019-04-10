Home Entertainment Hindi

These vacation photos of Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman will give you couple goals

Ankita, who is much younger to Milind, has posted an up, close and personal photograph with her husband.

Published: 10th April 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Milind_and_Anikta

Supermodel-actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar. (Photo | Ankita Konwar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Supermodel-actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are giving major couple goals with their sizzling chemistry amidst the serene beaches of the Maldives.

(Photo | Ankita Konwar Instagram)

The couple, who recently visited the Maldives, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their vacation. But it is Ankita's latest post which is winning the hearts of people and leaving them in awe.

Ankita, who is much younger to Milind, has posted an up, close and personal photograph with her husband. They are seen staring into each other's eyes with passion.

(Photo | Ankita Konwar Instagram)

"Today, Tomorrow, Forever," she captioned the image in which Ankita is dressed in a short pink dress and Milind wears a blue shirt with a pair of shorts.

(Photo | Ankita Konwar Instagram)

In previous posts from their exotic holiday, the fitness freaks were seen running. They had even shared a photograph in which they hugged each other against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

(Photo | Ankita Konwar Instagram)

On the work front, Milind last featured in a web show "Four More Shots".

