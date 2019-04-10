Home Entertainment Hindi

This is how Shah Rukh reacted to Amitabh Bachchan's dig at producers for ignoring 'Badla's success

"Badla", shot largely in Glasgow, Scotland, is a mystery thriller which features Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani.

Published: 10th April 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in 'Badla' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in 'Badla' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is upset that not enough has been said on the "silent success" of his latest film "Badla", directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

"About time someone started talking about this silent success! Because neither the producer, nor the distributor, nor the line producer, or any else in the industry, in general, has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film 'Badla'. Thank you," Big B tweeted on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh, known for his quick wit, responded: "Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko (Sir, we are waiting for you to throw a party for all of us!) We are waiting outside Jalsa every night!"

Big B then wrote to SRK questioning him in a lighter vein that while he worked in the film and promoted it selflessly, how come he was being asked to even throw a party. ("Oye, film mein kaam humne kiya, produce aapne kiya, promotions mein niswarth yogdaan humne diya, ab party bhi hum dein? Outside Jalsa every night koi nahin aata!")

READ HERE | 'Badla' movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu hold fort in this gripping remake

Shah Rukh continued the banter by commenting: "Sir film aapki hai - acting aapki hai - Hit aapki wajah se hai - aap na hote toh film hi na hoti. Toh party bhi? (Sir, it's your film, your acting, a hit because of you. The film wouldn't have been possible without you... So party also...?")

"Badla", shot largely in Glasgow, Scotland, is a mystery thriller which also features Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. An official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film "The Invisible Guest", its story follows an interaction between a lawyer and a businesswoman regarding a murder.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is a "superhit" as its India business stands at Rs 85.26 crore since releasing on March 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Badla Amitabh Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan Sujoy Ghosh Taapsee Pannu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp