Will Ajith say yes to Bollywood? 'Nerkonda Paarvai' producer Boney Kapoor offers him three scripts

By IANS

Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai marks the entry of producer Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP in Tamil cinema. We recently reported that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. The H Vinoth directorial is set to hit the screens on August 10.

After seeing the rushes of the Pink remake, Boney took to social media to announce his happiness with the result, and said that he was wowed by Ajith's performance. The producer added that he hoped Ajith would make a comeback to Bollywood, and he had three action scripts ready for the Vivegam actor.

Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy... What a performance by Ajith.... I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 10, 2019

Having shared a warm bond with Ajith since he made a cameo in the Tamil version of late actor Sridevi's English Vinglish, Boney will also be producing the Viswasam star's next after Nerkonda Paarvai. If Ajith says yes to the Hindi project, this will mark his second Hindi film after Shah Rukh Khan's Asoka, directed by Santosh Sivan.

Ajith-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai poster

Nerkonda Paarvai also stars Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, director Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao, and Sujith Shankar.

Incidentally, this will be Vidya Balan’s debut in Tamil. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Nirav Shah.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)